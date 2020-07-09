Two die trying to escape house fire on Lilac Lane in Van Buren Township

Patricia Robinson, 77, and her husband Richard Johnson, 76, were found dead in their garage after a house fire early July 2.

Van Buren Township Public Safety responded to a call from a passerby about a house fire in the Belle Harbor Estates Subdivision at 45510 Lilac Ln. at 1:59 a.m.

Police were first on the scene and found the fire already well-involved in the brick house. Within three minutes, Engines 2 and 3 arrived and started working to contain the fire.

Neighboring fire departments from Romulus, Belleville and Sumpter Township also responded.

VBT Fire Marshal David McInally told Channel 4 News that the blaze took 90 minutes to extinguish and required the efforts of 25 fire fighters from the four departments.

McInally said the victims were discovered in the home’s attached garage and that location was farthest from the fire. He said the working theory was that the pair was trying to escape. They were in their sleeping attire and may have been trying to use one of the two cars in the garage to escape.

An aerial ladder truck was used to help put out the fire, which was big and hot, according to fire fighters.

On Monday, McInally said the fire originated on the outside of the house on the deck or balcony area. After intensive investigation, he said Van Buren Township Fire Department, the ATF, and Michigan State Police agree the fire is of “undetermined” origin.