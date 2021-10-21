Two Belleville City Council seats to be filled by voters on Nov. 2

Steve Jones, 49, of 371 Church St., is the only candidate named on the Belleville City Council election ballot on Nov. 2.

There are two seats open and Amy Henry, 52, of 45 Potter Dr., has filed as a write-in candidate. She said she was told she would have to get at least five write-in votes to be elected.

The two, four-year seats are being vacated by Mayor Pro-Tem Jesse Marcotte and Councilman Thomas Fielder, who chose not to run for reelection.

Steve Jones

Steve Jones has lived in the city for 15 years and is Custodial Supervisor and Facilities Use Coordinator for the Van Buren Public Schools.

He graduated from Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts and runs a part-time DJ business.

Jones made an unsuccessful bid for city council in 2008 and then was appointed to the planning commission and has served since 2008. He had been commission chairman for most of those years.

Jones is active in the Belleville Area Council for the Arts and the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, now serving as chairman of the board.

He said he is running for office: “To further contribute to the betterment of the City of Belleville. I have spent the past 12 years on the Belleville Planning Commission and would now like to be involved at a more integral level to ensure the continued progress of our city.”

Once elected, Jones said he has three goals:

“1. Better / more-enhanced communication between our residents and the city government.

“2. Look to the future for infrastructure improvements including high-tech needs such as ‘Smart’ and autonomous technology.

“3. Ensure adequate funding and training for our public safety departments.”

Amy Henry

Amy Henry has lived in the city for three years. She and her husband Albert have three children: Elyssa, Justina, and Brandon.

She graduated from Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Ypsilanti. The family lived on Bemis Road in Van Buren Township for 15 years and before that they lived in Quirk Sub. Her children went to Van Buren Public Schools before they moved to the city. The children had gone to Lincoln Schools when they moved to Bemis.

Henry is self-employed. She makes coffee cups and tumblers and started a website On The Lake Crafts. This is her first bid for elective office and she has never been appointed to public office.

Henry said she belongs to Mission 22 and runs half marathons. Her hobbies are quilting and crafting.

She said she is running for this office because: “I like what is happening in the city and look forward to helping our city grow.”

Henry said her goals once elected are to “help the city become a fun place to use and help others to see our charm.”

Election Day is Nov. 2

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Both Precinct #1 and Precinct #2 in Belleville are located at the Father Folta Building behind St. Anthony Catholic Church, 409 W. Columbia Ave.

The council seats is the only item on the ballot. Applications for absentee ballots are available at the Belleville City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 6 Main St. until Saturday, Oct. 30, when the clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No other elections are taking place in the tri-community, except for Precincts #3 and #4 in Sumpter Township where the Huron School District is seeking a 10-year renewal of its Operating Millage.