Truck hits large mailbox, ends up in ditch in Sumpter

At 3:17 a.m. Saturday, July 3, a pickup truck hit a large mailbox embedded in a garbage can of cement on Willis Road near Sherwood and ended up in the ditch. The collision produced a loud boom that sounded like fireworks to neighbors.

After roadside sobriety tests the woman driver was driven away in a Sumpter Township police car, one of four at the site. Sgt. Brian Steffani was in command at the incident.

Raphael Finkelstein said they had just installed the biggest mailbox they could find to safely hold certificates for his dog competitions because the valued certificates were being jammed into the old mailbox during delivery.