Trinity Episcopal Church going strong on ‘Friday Fill-Up!’

The “Friday Fill-Up”’ team at Belleville’s Trinity Episcopal Church is celebrating the success of its program to provide backpacks filled with food for the weekend to students at Rawsonville Elementary in the Van Buren School District.

This program is designed to meet the needs of kids who get meals in school, but may face bare cupboards at home. Since launching in February 2018, the “Friday Fill-Up!” program has grown to feed 28 children every weekend through the end of the school year.

Each weekly bag contains enough food for two breakfasts and lunches, plus some extra food that can stretch to help a family eat one dinner. In total, 360 backpacks of nutritious and kid-friendly food have been given out.

The “Friday Fill-up!” team is planning to expand this program to feed 50 schoolchildren every weekend when school starts up in August, and to cover 75 backpacks a weekend in time for the Winter Holiday Break. Trinity Episcopal Church and the ‘Friday Fill-up!’ team are grateful to the community for all the support received.

To help end childhood hunger in our community, visit the church’s website: www.trinitybell.org/friday-fill-up or email: fridayfillup@trinitybell.org. Other ways to help support this program include “liking” and “following” it on the Facebook page, “Friday Fill-up.”

For more information, contact Gabby Burton (gbtracy9@gmail.com) or Martha Hanoian (children@trinitybell.org).