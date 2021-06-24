Trinity church’s Strawberry Pies available Saturday and Sunday at Lake Fest

This weekend a beloved summer tradition returns to Belleville — the famous strawberry pies from Trinity Episcopal Church! Tickets for these sumptuous treats are available at Trinity’s booth in downtown Belleville during the Lake Fest celebration.

Trinity will be in full participation for this wonderful community event this Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

So many folks will be enjoying the summer weather and boat races — who wants to cart around a pie during the fun festivities? Therefore, the delectable pies are assembled at Trinity and can be picked up with your ticket at the church at your convenience between 1-7 p.m. on Saturday and 12-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Trinity will also be offering a Community Prayer Request box which will be honored at our Sunday Service on July 4, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome to our services.

We are planning on preparing 200 pies and they tend to sell out quick! The pies are 4 lbs. and cost $15. We hope to see you this weekend!

Trinity Episcopal Church

11575 Belleville Rd., Belleville, MI 48111 (734) 699-3361