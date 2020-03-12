Tri-community voters pass DIA renewal, endorse Biden, Trump

The counties of Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne passed the renewal millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts in the March 10 election, including those voters in the tri-communities of Belleville, Sumpter, and Van Buren, according to unofficial results.

Belleville voters cast 689 yes votes and 258 no votes for the DIA; Sumpter voters were 1,054 yes and 792 no; and VBT voters were 5,565 yes and 2,368 no.

Belleville primary votes:

Democratic ballots were 370 for Joe Biden, 282 for Bernie Sanders, 32 for Michael Bloomberg, 10 for Elizabeth Warren, 9 for Pete Buttigieg and 5 for Elizabeth Warren, with other votes for the 15 people on the ballot, 5 or less each. There was 1 unresolved write-in.

Republican ballots were 215 for Donald Trump, 7 for uncommitted, 2 for Bill Weld, and 1 for Mark Sanford.

Sumpter Township primary votes:

Democratic ballots were 680 for Biden, 414 for Sanders, 56 for Bloomberg, 15 for Warren, 12 for Buttigieg, 10 for uncommitted, 9 for Klobuchar, and the rest 6 or less, with 1 unresolved write-in.

Republican ballots were 620 for Trump, 10 for uncommitted, 4 for Weld, 3 for Sanford, and 1 for Joe Walsh, with 1 unresolved write-in.

Van Buren Township primary votes:

Democratic ballots were 3,419 for Biden, 2,056 for Sanders, 326 for Bloomberg, 130 for uncommitted, 106 for Warren, 75 for Buttigieg, 33 for Klobuchar, 20 for Tulsi Gabbard, and the rest 8 and under.

Republican ballots were 1,651 for Trump, 90 for uncommitted, 17 for Weld, 10 for Sanford, and 9 for Walsh, along with 3 unresolved write-ins.