Tri-community government offices closed until Jan. 4

Belleville City Clerk/Treasurer Verna Chapman said the administrative offices at City Hall are closed for the holidays and will reopen at 9 a.m., Monday, Jan. 4.

City Manager Tracey Schultz Kobylarz announced that someone will be in the office on Jan. 1 to accept any applications for the marijuana industry, since that is the deadline.

She also said she will be in the office on Dec. 28, 29, and 31, if residents want to pay their property taxes.

Sumpter Township

Sumpter Township offices are closed for the holidays and will reopen Monday, Jan. 4. The treasurer’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Thursday, Dec. 31, for property tax payments. Other payments can be dropped in the drop-box in the wall of township hall, with a self-addressed, stamped envelope if a receipt is required.

The Sumpter Township Senior Center is closed until further notice because of COVID-19, but the commodities program continues. For more information call Senior Coordinator Maryann Watson at (734) 461-9373.

Van Buren Township

Van Buren Township offices are closed and will reopen Jan. 4 at 7:30 a.m. for online and phone business only. In-person business hours will resume at 10 a.m. Jan. 4 and run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The treasurer’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, for property tax payments or any other payments residents would like to make, per the state’s General Property Tax Act. The office will still be checking the outside drop box and will be able to do business over the phone. Call (734) 699-8903.

Police/Fire

The police and fire departments in the City of Belleville, Sumpter Township, Van Buren Township, and all other communities everywhere, continue to serve 24 hours a day, seven days a week.