Toys for Tots now accepting applications, donations for Christmas

The U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program is now accepting applications and donations for its Christmas project to bring smiles to children’s faces.

The local Toys for Tots services Belleville, Inkster, Livonia, Wayne, Romulus, Westland, Sumpter Township, and Van Buren Township.

Application pick-up sites are Belleville-Area Independent, Belleville Library, Westland Library, Wayne Library, Inkster Police Station, and Inkster Housing.

Applications will be accepted now through Dec. 8. Apply online at: bit.ly/ToysForTotsSmiles 2018 .

For more information, client email is ToysForTotsSmiles@gmail.com or call (734) 258-2083 during normal business hours.

To make a donation or become a collection site, email nakiit4t@gmail.com or call Nakii Adams, USMC, at (734) 258-2083.

For those living in other locations, visit the Toys for Tots website to find a local campaign.