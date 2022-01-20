Township Supervisor wants Sumpter to have its own museum

At the in-person Jan. 11 workshop before the regular meeting of the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, resident Mary Sherwood asked, “What are we going to do about the museum?”

“It’s a shame to have it closed,” she said. “For almost two years.” She said many people have enjoyed the museum.

Trustee/Deputy Supervisor Tim Rush said Sumpter gives $10,000 a year to Van Buren Township to support the Belleville Area Museum, but the township has no say in how the museum is run.

“It think it should be opened again,” Sherwood insisted.

“I’d like to see our own museum with our own artifacts, so we can open it when we want to,” said Supervisor Tim Bowman, repeating what he has said at previous meetings.

“If Van Buren Township says close it, we have nothing to say about it,” Supervisor Bowman said of the current museum.

“Please, do what you can,” Sherwood urged the board.

Trustee Peggy Morgan said a lot of things were scheduled at the museum and then it closed. She said it’s supposed to reopen.

Trustee Rush said the company he works for does almost all of the security for Van Buren Township and the township did a big investment in the museum.

“Don’t forget it. Please,” Sherwood said.