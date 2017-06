The top-ten student scholars in the Belleville High School graduating Class of 2017 are:

1. Sarah Jeng, Valedictorian

2. Jennifer Schmidt, Salutatorian

3. Sara Stoelton

4. Zack Buhro

5. Jonathan Acuna

6. Tori Perez

7. Lauren Rainey

8. Kevin Hogan

9. Nigel Zion Beaton

10. Jacob Hill

Commencement ceremonies were held May 26 at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center.