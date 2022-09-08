Tim McLean resigns as Belleville Deputy Administrator

On Thursday, Sept. 1, Tim McLean resigned from his position as the Deputy Administrator of the City of Belleville.
City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson accepted his resignation and the position was immediately vacated.
City Manager Robinson said he is in the process of restructuring this position to best fit the needs of both the city and the Downtown Development Authority. A job posting will be coming soon, he said.
