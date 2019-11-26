Tigers fall to Brighton, 22-19, in State Semis

By Robert Mytych

Independent Sports Writer

Belleville Tigers football team’s bid to advance to its first-ever state final, fell two points shy in the final minute of play in is semifinal game against Brighton on Nov. 23 at Howell High School.

The game was as close as it could be as both teams exchanged the lead nearly every quarter. Belleville trailed 7-6 after one quarter and 14-13 at the half.

The two teams kept each other off the scoreboard through three quarters before the Tigers took a 19-14 lead in the fourth when Belleville’s Ty Trayon Lewis scored on a 33-yard rush with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game. Trailing by five, the Bulldogs got the ball back with six minutes left.

The Tigers were flagged for three straight penalties, including a too-many-men-on-the-field call, a personal foul, then a pass interference, which set the stage for Brighton in the final minute of play. A fake handoff and a Hail Mary completion in the end zone gave the Bulldogs the lead and the eventual win as time expired.

Belleville Quarterback Christian Dhue-Reid threw 9-for-18, good for 138 yards, a pair of touchdowns and one interception. It was the second year in a row the Tigers bowed out in the state semi finals. The Tigers had beaten Brighton twice in season opening contests in 2017 and 2018. Belleville finished the year at 12-1.

The Brighton Bulldogs head for the Division 1 championship game against Davison next Saturday at Ford Field. It will be the first appearance in the finals for both teams.