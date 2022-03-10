Thunder Over Michigan director receives highest air show award

As Thunder Over Michigan enters its 24th year as the premiere event of the Yankee Air Museum, it is proud to share that Yankee Air Museum’s President & CEO Kevin Walsh received the highest award in the air show industry, the ICAS Sword of Excellence.

The award was presented at the 54th annual International Council of Air Shows (ICAS) Convention Chairman’s Banquet this past December.

The award recognizes outstanding service and personal contributions to the air show industry. Since 1981, there have been 46 different recipients, including other notables like Paul Poberenzy, Bob Hoover, and the Navy’s Blue Angels. Walsh makes the 47th recipient of this award, which recognizes the highest achievements in leadership, service, innovation and commitment to the air show business.

“For his entire career thus far in the air show industry, Kevin has shown consideration of both his events and the air show industry as a whole in nearly every decision and action he makes,” said John Cudahy, president of ICAS.

“His willingness to serve the greater good provides a marker and a high bar for all in the business to follow. More so, we owe him a debt of gratitude for the work he has done and are excited to see where he helps to lead the industry in his bright future.”

Walsh started in the air show business when he was in elementary school. He helped stuff envelopes and park cars for the London Air Show in Ontario, Canada where his father was the director for many years. Later, his continued passion for the air show industry led him to leave his career field of physical therapy for an opening at the Yankee Air Museum, where he created the Thunder Over Michigan air show in 1999.

Under Walsh’s 23 years of leadership, Thunder Over Michigan has become one of the most successful airshows in North America. Throughout, he has been a leader, mentor, and inspiration to the industry. In this ever-evolving industry and world, Walsh has not been afraid to use unique and creative ideas to keep the air show relevant and a must-attend event, including in 2021 making it the first-ever, air show to have four drive-up shows in one weekend that completely sold out!

“We are so proud to have Kevin as part of the Yankee Air Museum Team and leader of our Thunder Over Michigan airshow,” said Ray Hunter, chairman of the board of directors. “He will continue to have a tremendous impact on the industry, and we look forward to our 24th year of Thunder Over Michigan.”

Thunder Over Michigan air show has been held every summer since 1999 at the historic Willow Run Airport in Van Buren and Ypsilanti townships.

The 2022 air show will be held July 16 and 17 and is scheduled to feature the F-16 Viper Demo Team in the morning shows and U.S. Navy Blue Angels in the afternoon shows.