Thunder Over Michigan Air Show to be held Aug. 3, 4

The annual Thunder Over Michigan Air Show is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4, at Willow Run Airport.

More than 81 aircraft are expected to take part in the show.

It is designated “Grunt-Style Air Show Majors” and its mission is to celebrate aviation, honor the military, and advance the air show industry through increased mainstream awareness.

This is a tour uniting the most prestigious air shows in the country, including those in Lakeland, FL, Wantagh, NY; Thunder Over Michigan at Willow Run; Cleveland National Air Show, the Reno National Championship Air Races and the CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow.

Those going to the Thunder Over Michigan show are encouraged to buy online instead of waiting to buy tickets at the gate. Tickets at the gate are $45.

Early tickets save $5 off admission and up to 25% off parking and club upgrades. Kids 15 and under are admitted free.

Parking is $20 gate price and $15 online in advance.

All tickets and passes are for one day only.

For air show and parking tickets, go to yankeeairmuseum.org/airshow/tickets .

Residents of the tri-community also station themselves at the Kmart parking lot, in a boat on Belleville Lake, and many other special locations to watch the show without cost.