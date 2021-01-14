Three mobile homes burn in Sumpter Township

At around 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, a fire burned three homes on Carriage Lane in Rawsonville Woods mobile home park in Sumpter Township.

The center home, where the fire started, was reportedly vacant, but homes on either side sustained severe damage as Sumpter fire fighters battled to save them. Jose Rivera, who lived in the mobile home to the south, told Channel 4 News that he was awakened by loud knocking on the door when officers came to tell him his home was on fire. He said he and his two sons got out safely and he was grateful for that and all his personal possessions could be replaced, but not their lives.

On the other side, reportedly two women lived – one woman who assists her blind friend. They, too, escaped and lost everything. A gofundme page for “Devastating Fire,” started by Amanda Walker, is seeking funds to help them. The cause of the fire was to be determined.