Three candidates on the ballot for two seats in Belleville election

Mayor Kerreen Conley, 53, of 629 Light Tower Dr., is unopposed for reelection to a four-year term as mayor in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, election in the City of Belleville.

Also, three candidates are on the ballot running for two open, four-year seats on the city council.

• Jack Loria, 73, of 118 S. Edgemont St., is seeking re-election to his present council seat;

• Kenneth Voigt, 63, of 78 W. Wabash St., is a first-time candidate for elective office;

• Kelly Bates of 342 Victorian Ln. also is a first-time candidate for elective office.

Aafrika Broadus Poole, 41, of 235 Main St., has filed as a write-in candidate for council. This is her first attempt at elective office.