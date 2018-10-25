Thirty-three dogs turn out for Monster Mutt Walk on Saturday

Last Saturday started out like a beautiful fall day and then, of course, in the afternoon turned into a disaster. Fortunately, the participants for the annual Monster Mutt Walk started coming early and the event was able to give out awards prior to the rain.

The walk stayed in the Fourth Street Square because of the pending weather, but hopefully next year they will be able to have a much longer walk.

There were 33 contestants this year.

Following are the winners by category:

Cutest Category:

• 1st place: Ernie Harwell and Sparky Anderson, Shih Tzu. Owner Christene Danowski, Willis.

• 2nd place: Tank, Golden Retriever. Owner Melissa Suliman, Van Buren Township.

• 3rd place: Sofie Rose, Yorkie-mini. Owner Karen LaBelle, Taylor.

Scariest Category:

• 1st place: Molly, Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Owner Shawn Goebel, Canton.

• 2nd place: Murphy, Frenchton. Owner Shawn Goebel, Canton

• 3rd place: Blue, Viszia Mix. Stacy English, Sumpter Township

Family Category:

• 1st place: Charlie, Labrador Retriever. Keri Brandow, Van Buren Township.

• 2nd place: Avalanche & Trixxie, Husky Mix. Owner Allison Cinnamon-Robertson, Sumpter Township.

• 3rd place: Ziggy, Maltese Mix. Sarah Out, Dearborn.

Janet Millard, chairperson

Monster Mutt Walk