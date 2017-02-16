Third-Thursday Lecture Series starts up again on Feb. 16

The Belleville Area Museum’s Third-Thursday Lecture Series will start up again on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.

Pizza and refreshments are always provided. Doors open at 5 p.m., pizza served at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation begins promptly at 6.

Free admission to Belleville Historical Society Members, $5 non-members.

The first historical presentation on Feb. 16 will be “Southeast Michigan American Indian History,” with Al and Dave Eicher. Grand Chief Ted Roll, Wyandot of Anderdon Nation, will be a special guest that night, as well.

Other scheduled Third-Thursday Lectures are:

• March 16 – Russell Dore’s “Story of the Dodge Brothers”

• April 20 – “Tri-Community Civil War Heroes”

• May 18 – “Sauk Trail/The Old Chicago Road/US 12 Part II,” with John Geisler

• June 15 – The Alaskan Inside Passage with the Eichers, once again.

The museum winter hours are Tuesdays, 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Group tours by appointment, (734) 697-1944.