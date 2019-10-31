At a recent meeting of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Clerk Leon Wright said, “There’s no such thing as a small election.”

He was in the middle of giving a statement on how people should always get out to vote because every election is important. These days in Michigan everyone can vote absentee without a reason.

He pointed out VBT voters would only be voting on one proposal and it was from the Van Buren Public Schools, but that was important. Actually, if passed, that proposal will keep the school tax where it is. If it fails, taxpayers would get a slight decrease in tax.

In Sumpter Township this is the only item on their ballot, as well.

In the City of Belleville there are a mayor and two council members to elect. Plus, voters will weigh in on whether they want to pay 2 mills for 10 years for public safety. That’s an advisory vote and the council will make a final decision on the assessment later in November, in time for the December tax roll.

Clerk Wright is correct. There is no such thing as a small election.

Our form of government depends on the citizens staying informed and making important decisions at the polls. If we fail at this, our way of life will crumble.

Be sure to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5 – by standing in line at the polls, or marking your ballot ahead of time in your pajamas.