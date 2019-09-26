The Lakes Dental Care to host ‘Free Dentistry Day’ on Friday, Oct. 11

Residents in the Belleville community and surrounding areas have the opportunity to receive free dental services at The Lakes Dental Care on Friday, Oct. 11.

During “Free Dentistry Day,” cleanings and extractions will be provided to patients between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 6127 Rawsonville Road, Suite 118, in Van Buren Township.

The first 150 patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis by Dr. Tracey Upell, Dr. Andrew Atisha and their team. Patients must be ages 18 or older to receive treatment.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

For more information on the event, call (734) 879-1903 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org .