Tests show toxic algae blooms in Belleville, Ford Lakes

Just after noon on Friday, Van Buren Township was informed by the county and state that tests have confirmed that cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, has been found on Belleville and Ford lakes.

People and pets were advised not to drink or go in the water where the algae is present. The algae has the appearance of spilled green paint or a light green sheen on the water.

Just two weeks earlier, people were advised because of chemical contamination not to eat the fish caught in Belleville and Ford lakes and anywhere along the whole length of the Huron River that empties into Lake Erie. And, before that the beach at Van Buren Park was closed due to high e. coli levels in the water.

Cyanobacteria is a bacteria that is natural and common in many lakes. When conditions are right, such as plenty of nutrients, water temperatures, a lot of sunlight, and relatively calm conditions, the cyanobacteria can bloom.

These bacteria can produce toxins, called cyanotoxins, that can make humans and pets sick when swallowed.

A lake resident noticed what appeared to be light green scums of algae on Belleville Lake and reported it to the MI-TOXINS and Health Hotline. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) collected samples Sept. 12 near the Belleville DNR Boat Launch, where microcystin toxins were detected at elevated levels. On the same day, samples were taken from the middle of the lake and these were also positive for the toxin at a lower concentration.

Two tests that were positive were also taken in Ford Lake on Sept. 12.

The State of Michigan and Wayne County health departments have advised that people and their pets should avoid areas of the water that have scums, water that looks like spilled paint, or water that looks green. Unless the bloom covers a large portion of the lake, people can limit their exposure by using an unaffected part of the lake.

The positive tests were located on a small section of Belleville Lake, but everyone should be on the lookout for signs of the algae before entering the water or allowing pets in the lake. The appearance of algae is not unusual in the summer and fall and has been appearing in a growing number of Michigan lakes. People should be on the lookout for the presence of visible algae or scums on any lake.

Swallowing the water can make humans and animals feel sick. Limit swallowing lake water while swimming and keep children from playing with algae along the shoreline. Humans can have an allergic-type reaction to the algae when it contacts their skin. If you need to enter the water where algae is present, rinse off afterwards. Dogs which come in contact with lake water should be rinsed off as well.

The county advises swallowing large amounts of water containing cyanotoxins while swimming, wading or playing in the water may cause flu-like symptoms, gastrointestinal illness, or neurotoxic symptoms. These may include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, numbness, headaches, dizziness, or difficulty breathing. Swallowing large amounts of cyanotoxins can harm the liver or kidneys.

The MDEQ plans additional testing during the week of Sept. 17.

If adults, children, or animals become sick after contact, call a doctor or veterinarian. Questions may be directed to the Wayne County Health Department at (734) 727-7100, the State of Michigan Health and Human Services at 1-800-648-6942, or the MDEQ Environmental Assistance Center at 1-800-662-9278.

Van Buren Township issued a statement on Friday saying the township does not use Belleville Lake as a water source for the municipal water system so the algae blooms in Belleville Lake will have no impact on the township’s drinking water. VBT’s drinking water is safe for consumption and use, the statement said.