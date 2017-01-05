Teens Using Drugs: What to know and what to do about it

Young people who are harmfully involved with alcohol/other drugs need help, and the helpers need the right knowledge and tools. The “Teens Using Drugs: What to Know and What to Do” series provides helpful, hopeful, practical information for families of substance-involved teens.

“Teens Using Drugs: What to Know and What to Do” is a free, ongoing, two-part education series.

Part one provides information on understanding substance-abuse problems and recognizing when a young person may be harmfully involved with alcohol or other drugs. Part two provides information on what does and does not help when a teen substance abuse problem is suspected or identified, and will include separate sessions for teens and for adults and a talk by a young person in recovery from substance addiction.

The February 2017 series will be presented from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 7, (part one, What to Know) and Tuesday Feb. 14 (part two, What to Do).

Programs are presented at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Education Center, 5305 Elliott Drive, Ypsilanti, in the Exhibition Room on the first floor.

The series is free and open to the public. Parents, other family members, teens, students and people who work with teens are all welcome, and families are encouraged to attend together if they would like to. Free literature about alcohol/other drugs and teens is also provided.

The “Teens Using Drugs: What to Know and What to Do” series is sponsored by Dawn Farm, and co-sponsored by the Ann Arbor Public Schools, the Livingston and Washtenaw Regional Coordinated School Health Program Advisory Team, and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Greenbrook Recovery Center. The programs are presented by Dawn Farm Youth and Family Services therapists.

For more information phone (734) 485-8725, e-mail info@dawnfarm.org or see http://dawnfarm.org/programs/ teens-using-drugs/ .