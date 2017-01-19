Swift Transportation, Huron Township Rotary set blood drive Jan. 27

Swift Transportation and Huron Township Rotary Club are hosting their third American Red Cross Blood Drive at Swift’s New Boston terminal from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

Swift gives a special thank you to the Sumpter Township Police Department staff for being supporters of all the community events Swift has been involved in, including the blood drives.

Swift terminals across the country have been challenged to host at least two American Red Cross Blood Drives in 2017.