Supt. Kudlak: Frazier’s offices ‘incompatible’

“I am not resigning my office,” said Van Buren Public Schools Trustee Sherry Frazier at Monday’s school board meeting.

“I will make myself clear!” she said.

At the end of the more than three-hour meeting, Trustee Frazier said she resented School Supt. Pete Kudlak’s comments in his weekly digital message to board members. She said he said her position of trustee on both the school board and the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees was incompatible, according three attorney opinions.

Trustee Frazier said before she ran for township office, VBT Clerk Leon Wright checked with the state and found that these two offices were not incompatible. She was elected to the township board last November.

Supt. Kudlak said VBT Supervisor Kevin McNamara said there was no conflict of interest in his estimation.

Supt. Kudlak said what brought the issue to the forefront is the upcoming contract for the special assessment district for the paving of McBride Avenue in VBT.

He said everything was all right when there were no contracts between the township and the school district, but this contract makes Frazier’s offices incompatible. He said he has been told by the attorneys that the incompatibility of offices would bring all of Frazier’s votes into question since she was elected to the township board.

And, it could cost the school district thousands of dollars, Kudlak said.

Frazier explained that she recused herself from the school board vote on the $90,000 the district is contributing to the McBride paving. And, she recused herself from the township board vote on the McBride paving project – even leaving the meeting room while the board deliberated and voted.

“My intention is not to step down from the board,” Frazier said on Monday. “I’m going to get an Attorney General’s opinion.”

She said she has had to hire an attorney.

“I’m tired of the harassment and bullying that I’m getting,” Frazier said, later clarifying the harassment and bullying was coming from the school district’s attorney.

“My intentions are to continue serving in both positions as long as I can,” she said.

“I’ve never missed a school board meeting and the same thing at the township,” Frazier said.

Kudlak explained that the legal opinions he got were from the school district attorney, an attorney for the Michigan Association of School Boards, and even the Van Buren Township attorney.

He said there is no conflict of interest, but an “incompatibility of office.” He added there is no harassment at all of Frazier by him – and Frazier agreed Kudlak did not harass her.

“Collins and Blaha does not like having me on the board,” Frazier said, referring to the school district’s law firm that she has criticized for giving the district what she considered poor legal advice and still not settling the lawsuit brought by Savage teachers last year. She regularly announces the law firm’s legal fees when bills are sent to the district.

Kudlak said the attorneys said any vote they had that evening, such as the vote to use sinking fund money for parking lot work at two schools and the bus garage, could be called into question.

He said the attorneys said the prosecutor could file charges and the district would have to go back over decisions the board has made.

Frazier said she is tired of being bullied by Collins and Blaha attorney John Kava, in particular.

Frazier said after a recent closed-door session between the board and Kava on the Savage law suit, Kava said to her: “If you don’t resign, I’ll turn you over to the prosecutor and they’ll arrest you.”

She said she told him to go ahead and turn her over to the prosecutor and put her in jail.

“I’m not resigning,” she said.