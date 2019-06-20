Supervisor McNamara: Belleville Lake draw down is off for 2019

The plan to draw down Belleville Lake in the fall of 2019 has been cancelled.

At Monday’s work/study session of the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees, Supervisor Kevin McNamara said the state has a lot of questions they want answered and this could not be done in time to have the township mount the number of volunteers it needs for the effort.

“We lost every grant we went for for the project,” Supervisor McNamara said. He said they most recently lost a $50,000 grant and they could have a better shot at that one next year.