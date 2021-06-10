Memorial Service is June 12 for Sumpter Township Treasurer Jim Clark

Sumpter Township Treasurer James Clark, 78, died at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital at 11:14 p.m. Monday, June 7.

Clark was elected to the position in the November election and recently was recovering from COVID.

Cremation rites have been accorded through David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville. A memorial service will be held at the Sumpter Seventh Day Adventist Church, 24831 Sumpter Rd., on Saturday, June 12, at 4 p.m.