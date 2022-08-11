Sumpter Township siren down for repairs in Arkona/Wear area

Due to an equipment issue, Sumpter Township emergency siren #9 at Sherwood and Arkona roads is down until further notice.

In a Nixle notice, the township said a number of the remaining 13 sirens will still be audible in that siren’s specific coverage area as many siren coverage areas overlap. However, the audible level will not be anywhere near the normal level.

Residents were asked to keep this in mind during the monthly test at noon on Friday, Aug. 5, and during any periods of severe weather the township might encounter until the siren is fixed. This message will be updated when the issue is resolved, the Nixle alert said last week.