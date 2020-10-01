Sumpter Township receives positive audit from PSLZ, Plymouth

A representative of Post, Smythe, Lutz & Ziel of Plymouth, presented the annual financial audit for Sumpter Township for the 2019-20 fiscal year, ending March 31.

A positive audit was detailed at the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees regular meeting Sept. 22 which was accepted and approved by the board.

The auditor called it “a good report” and said, “You do a good job here watching the budget,” The overall budget is stabile, she said.

She said Sumpter has a general fund fund balance of $9.2 million and total expenses of $5.4 million, so it has almost two years of expenses covered.

“That a simple comparison,” she said. “Those are real numbers.”

In other business at the meeting, the board:

• Approved the purchasing policy addendum to Resolution #2018-08, adopted on March 13, 2018;

• Adopted a credit card policy as addendum to Resolution #2018-08, adopted on March 13, 2018;

• Approved the resignation of Sheila Pederson from the Zoning Board of Appeals, with regrets, and approved Vincent Warren to fill the unexpired term until March 11, 2021;

• Heard township attorney Rob Young report he had been unable to interview Jim Clark to find the source of Clark’s charges on missing funds in a letter to the Independent. Young said he didn’t have any information to report but hoped to have some soon;

• Heard Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis announce the Sumpter Media Center is now open. Call (734) 699-3291 for an appointment since only three people are allowed inside at once; and

• Heard Mary Ban say she had called Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous to ask him to look into doing something about the traffic in Belleville caused by the closing of the Huron River Drive bridge for repairs. She said the afternoon traffic on Rawsonville Road is also very high and she has called Washtenaw County to ask it to monitor the situation.

The board met with a bare quorum of four, with Treasurer Ken Bednark and Trustees Don LaPorte and Don Swinson absent and excused.