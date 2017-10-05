Sumpter Township home burns Sept. 18, MSP investigate

No one was injured in a Sumpter Township home fire the night of Sept. 18 on Timber Lake Court, a short road off Lohr Road near Willow.

Sumpter Fire Chief Joe Januszyk said the man who owns the house had left his home 20 minutes before the fire erupted. There were no pets in the home and no injuries were reported.

Chief Januszyk said Michigan State Police are investigating the cause of the fire and no reports have been received from them as yet.

Chief Januszyk said the home was pretty much destroyed and the owner reported losing two motorcycles, a snowmobile, an ATV, and a Chevelle, among other items.

Sumpter Township police and fire fighters were aided by mutual aid from Augusta Township Fire Department. Huron Valley Ambulance was on the scene and HART Huron Valley was there for support.