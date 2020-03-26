Sumpter Township Country Fest canceled for 2020

Sumpter Township’s annual Country Fest has been canceled for 2020. It was scheduled to run Memorial Day week end, May 23-25.

At the township’s regular meeting held March 24, Trustee Donnie Swinson, who is the board liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission, announced that the festival has been cancelled for this year.

He said the recent Parks and Recreation Commission meeting was not held and there is not enough time now to complete preparations for the event. Also, he said the commission members didn’t want to put anybody in danger of the coronavirus.

This year the festival was to celebrate Sumpter’s 180th anniversary of being named a township.

“We’ll celebrate 181 years next year,” Trustee Swinson said.