Sumpter Township considers reassessment of all residential parcels

The Sumpter Township Board of Trustees, at its Feb. 25 meeting, heard a proposal to pay $114,540 to WCA Assessing for a residential reinspection program to update old records.

It was estimated the records had not been reinspected for 30 to 40 years

Aaron Powers of WCA said his company’s proposal is intended to correct the outdated records to provide for accuracy of records. He said all records will be available on line. He said they would then be in compliance with the state.

“We want fair and equity reflected in our assessments,” he said, adding the township could be losing tax dollars on improvements.

He said this could be done over 48 months. They will take a digital photograph of each of the properties and revalue the properties they identify.

He said they did a study of part of the township and found there are air conditioners not properly reflected on the assessments, new out buildings, and older buildings demolished.

“We are looking for accuracy of records,” he said.

Trustee Matthew Oddy said he has seen the updated records in other communities, but he asked how they will get permission to go on the property.

Powers said WCA does the assessments in 23 of the 24 jurisdictions in Wayne county and have assessed over 200,000 parcels. He said you let the public know on your website, newsletter, and word of mouth.

He said the law says they can go on the property if they don’t disturb the homeowner. He said if they say no, they can use Google to see the property.

“We have very few problems with people,” Powers said, adding they want to make sure the basis for the property taxes they are paying is clear and correct.

“I would not like to come home from work and find people roaming around my property,” said Trustee Tim Rush. “I would not like that. If I knew you were coming, that’s different.”

“We could send postcards, if you want,” Powers said.

He said they wear yellow, neon vests with picture IDs. People do question them taking photographs.

“Is this required by law?” Trustee Don LaPorte asked.

“No,” said Powers, adding it is recommended by the State Tax Commission. “We’ve gone out and done samples [in Sumpter]. It’s not a requirement, but recommended.”

He said there are 3,820 residential parcels in Sumpter Township and they are not doing commercial and industrial properties now, but that may be recommended in the future.

Trustee LaPorte said WCA could be the bad guys, bringing higher taxes.

“If a neighbor has a deck and is not paying taxes on it and you are paying taxes on yours because your builder pulled a permit” that’s a problem, he said.

Trustee Rush asked about dog bites and falls and Powers said they have experienced both and they have insurance.

WCA said they recommend 20% of the property be inspected each year. After this review, they wouldn’t go out the next year. He said every 15 to 20 years is recommended.

They would begin this reassessment in April. They will inspect, measure, photograph, and do a digital sketch of each property.

Mary Ban said a man from the county was at her place taking pictures. He pulled up in the driveway and told her he was from the assessor’s office at the county.

Powers said there is a checks and balance system for the local, county, and state systems. He said that is separate from their work.

The board passed a motion to table the proposal to the next meeting on March 24 until the whole board can consider it. Treasurer Ken Bednark and Trustee Donnie Swinson were absent.

Jim Posegay said three weeks ago an inspector was on their property inspecting Swan Creek. He was taking pictures away from the creek, Posegay said. He was told that inspector was from the Drain Commission.

In other business at the Feb. 25 meeting, the board:

• Approved a contract extension for Human Resources Coordinator Michelle Bellingham without discussion. Her contract expired Feb. 13 and this extends her contract for an additional three years with an increase of $2,000 per year and one additional week of vacation beginning Feb. 14. She is an at-will employee and if she is terminated without cause, she will get 60 days of severance pay along with accrued benefits through the date of separation;

• Approved Cari Ford’s time not to exceeed $9,450 to correct cash accounts and their recording as recommended by Financial Director Elle Cole and submitted to the board by Supervisor John Morgan. This was made necessary by the switch from PNC to Comerica. It is necessary to get this straightened out in order to prepare the budget for the new fiscal year, Cole said. Ford works for Post, Smythe, Lutz & Ziel of Wayne. Trustee Oddy said he is satisfied that Post Smythe had no culpability in the problem and he is satisfied the corrections are normally expected with changing banks;

• Unanimously approved, without comment, using The Eagle/Associated Newspapers as Sumpter Township’s recognized newspaper of record, effective immediately as requested by Clerk Esther Hurst and Trustee Tim Rush;

• Approved dissolving the PEG channel and WEB site committees, since all objectives have been accomplished, as recommended by Trustee Rush. He said the website came in under budget and all objectives are met. There is no need for the committees. He said the last board meeting was streamed to computers on command from the web site and 400 have viewed it. He said just the current board meeting will be available. He said the website is sumptertwp.org or .com or .net. He said the township will get charged if they save too many, so they will run just one at a time. Attorney Young said the recording on Chief Eric Luke’s cell phone from the security system shows the equipment is operating correctly and it’s Comcast that is to blame;

• Approved the West Shore Services proposal for the new digital encoder/control and VHF radio for the township emergency siren system at a cost of $11,199, as recommended by Trustee Rush;

• Approved a six-month leave of absence for fire fighter Daniel Frost as of Feb. 1 for personal reasons, as recommended by Trustee LaPorte;

• Heard John Johnson of Burnham Flowers give a report on its Par Plan Insurance coverage for renewal in April;

• Heard attorney Young say Keith Uutinen, who worked with the township on water and sewer and left 10 years ago, died Feb. 14 in Chicago. Young said he was a loyal engineer supportive of Sumpter Township and for a long time was an important part of this community;

• Heard Mary Ban identify herself as “Mrs. Watcher” and deliver a copy of the information she sent to Kroger concerning her suggestion that Kroger set up business in the vacant Kmart store in Van Buren Township. Ban complained about the cartoons in the Independent, quoted scripture, and told Karen Armatis she is blessed and great is her reward in heaven. She also sounded a warning for this country about socialist or communist candidates;

• Heard Belleville-Area Independent Editor Rosemary Otzman thank the board for allowing the Independent to serve as its newspaper of record for the last 13 years;

• Heard Jewell thank the township for the job on the web site. She said she has been proud of this township for 54 years. Now she can watch the website at any time;

• Heard Richard Harrison praise Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke and say he is happy they are changing to The Eagle for newspaper of record and the web site will give the community actual, factual comments. “We need a clear understanding of what’s going on,” he said;

• Heard Tina Mears of Wear Road say she has lived in the township for 40 to 45 years and she wants equal protection under the law. She said she is tired of being harassed by the township, employees and its police department. She said a neighbor across the street had a dog barking and when police came, they issued a citation to her because her dog was barking at them when they came in her yard. “I’d get rid of that dog if he didn’t bark,” she said. She said they were shooting on her property and the police came and said there is no shooting in Sumpter Township and if we didn’t stop we’d get a ticket. “We stopped,” she said. She said a township employee wanted to buy her house and that’s why she was targeted. She said she was harassed about the cars in her yard and she got them licensed. She went to the neighbors on either side of her and asked them if they got harrassed about their cars and they said no. “I talked to an attorney and they said to let the board know,” she said. “I want the same protection under the law as everyone else… I’m tired of being harassed;

• Heard Sharon Pokerwinski talk about work she wants to do at both parks. She also noted she was astonished when she saw the cartoon in the Independent and everyone knew who it was. “I am so happy you went to The Eagle,” she said. When asked where residents can get The Eagle, she said she will deliver it to people if they call her. She said it will be delivered “anywhere Rosemary delivered her garbage paper.”