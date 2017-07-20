Sumpter Township Clerk Clarence Hoffman dies at 79

Sumpter Township Clerk Clarence J. Hoffman, Jr., a Sumpter Township elected official for more than 24 years, died Saturday afternoon at the age of 79.

Clerk Hoffman had been absent from township meetings since April and it has been learned he didn’t want anyone to know of his illness, so family members said he was fine when asked.

It was announced there will be services for the family only, with nothing open to the public.

Hoffman was married with four children and four grandchildren and has been a Sumpter resident all of his life. He retired from the Ford Motor Co. after 44 years of service.

Hoffman was a veteran, 32nd Degree Mason, and a Shriner. He has a long career of public service in Sumpter Township. He served as supervisor for four years, clerk for 14+ years, treasurer for two years, and trustee for four years. He was a member of the Constable Association for 10 years and was vice president of the Wayne Division. He was a member of the Michigan Democratic Party, Sumpter Seniors, Lions Club, and Association of Wayne County Clerks.

Hoffman was one of the founding members of Nourishing Gardens Food Bank and Outreach Program, developed in 2003 to help low-income residents in Sumpter Township with emergency food and other services provided at no cost.

He also was a member of CAF5, the Community Assistance Foundation, program started to assist families in need in the five communities served by the 34th District Court.

In the 2016 election, Supervisor John Morgan removed Hoffman from the Morgan Team and replaced him with Hoffman’s former Deputy Clerk Esther Hurst.

All the rest of the Morgan Team won, except in the clerk’s race, where Hoffman was reelected.