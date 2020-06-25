Sumpter Township candidates share their backgrounds

There are 17 candidates running for seven positions on the Sumpter Township Board of Trustees. The Aug. 4 primary election will whittle that down to nine candidates: seven Democrats and two Republicans.

Four Democrats and one Republican are running for supervisor.

John W. Morgan for supervisor – D

John W. Morgan, 87, 27555 Sumpter Rd., is running for reelection as supervisor. He has been a Sumpter resident for 44 years. He is married to Beatrice and their children are Jacqueline and Gary.

He retired from the Romulus Community Schools in 1997. He earned a bachelor of science in Education from Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from EMU. He also is a U.S. Army veteran.

Morgan was elected Sumpter Township trustee in 1978-80, appointed Sumpter Township treasurer in 1982 and elected treasurer in 1984-2012. He was appointed supervisor in 2014 when the elected Supervisor Johnny Vawters resigned for health reasons. He ran for election in 2016 and won.

Morgan enjoys gardening, fishing, and golf.

“More than any other time, this township needs qualified leaders with experience in solving complex problems and developing strategies to meet new challenges that emerge,” said Morgan. “I vow to keep Sumpter safe and secure, as I have for years.”

As to his goals, “I am committed to maintaining the rural character of Sumpter Township to the extent that is possible. I will encourage a frugal approach to spending in order to reduce the need for any new taxes. Supporting public safety will be a high priority, along with keeping this township free of commercial marijuana grows,” Morgan said.

Denise Komora for supervisor – D

Denise Komora, 18717 Haggerty Rd., has lived in Sumpter for 55 years. She has a daughter Tomarilyn.

Komora is running for supervisor, her first attempt at elective office.

She graduated from Belleville High School in 1983 and has two years of biology and two years of property tax assessment training. She currently is unemployed.

Komora belongs to the Southwestern Wayne County Democratic Club, League of Women Voters, Goodfellows, and Michigan Democratic Club.

She said she is running for supervisor because Sumpter residents deserve a good supervisor that has the knowledge and enthusiasm to make Sumpter a great place to live.

Once elected, Komora’s goals are: “Work with Wayne County, especially roads. Make sure our roads are graded and chlorided, as needed. Work with the DNR to keep our township’s country atmosphere.”

She said, “I offer the residents 13-plus years’ experience working in the supervisor’s office under Johnny Vawters. I have 10 years experience as a state-certified Level 2 Assessor.

“My goals as supervisor are to make sure our roads are graded and chloride as needed, make sure our parks are clean and compliant with code. I will always have an open-door policy for the residents that need my assistance. Make sure our property taxes don’t increase and they are assessed fairly. Work with our police department closely to provide new training to all officers. Also, to work with county and state officials that will benefit the residents, such as applying for grants for our seniors, our parks, safety, and our over-all environment,” Komora concluded.

Antoine Jordan for supervisor – D

Antoine Jordan, 44946 Judd Rd., who was born and raised in Sumpter, is running for supervisor. He graduated from Belleville High School in 2002 and earned a bachelor of science in Business Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources from the University of Phoenix.

He has coached varsity boys’ basketball at BHS for seven years and currently is the head of fund-raising. This involves setting up youth leagues, tournaments, camps, and many other activities to advance the program.

He is a member of Spiritual Israel Church and its Army, whose membership has been rooted in Sumpter for many years.

“When elected, my chief priorities will be to keep ‘Country Living at its Finest,’ while looking to diversify income, develop and/or enhance current senior programs (Progressive League, Civic League, etc.) and last, but not least, develop beneficial programs for our youth,” Jordan said.

“These initiatives will make Sumpter Township a place where the elderly feel a sense of fine country living and people want to raise families,” he said. “Developing positive, productive programs for our youth here in Sumpter is vital.”

Jordan said the most crucial issue currently facing the office he is running for is “to mediate for and satisfy the needs of the township’s citizens in a legal and beneficial way that can be amicable for all parties.

“To address this matter and be successful doing so, I will do my due-diligence to make sure I am well-informed on all topics (both public and private) involving community action as well as those that involve any and all members of township offices,” he said. “Once elected to the position of township supervisor, my approach to researching, providing feedback, and being transparent will allow for residents to gain faith in my decision-making and the direction of the township.”

Nelson S. Po for supervisor – D

Nelson S. Po, 72, of 45025 Harris Rd., is running for supervisor. This is his first try for elective office.

He and his wife Clarita have lived in Sumpter for 12 years.

Po said he was self-employed, then became a farmer, and now is an aspiring politician.

He earned a liberal arts degree in pre-med, but did not continue to medical school.

His hobbies include community well-being involvement, especially for those disenfranchised. He is a regular contributor to local charities.

“My goal is to make Sumpter Township a better place for all current and future residents,” Po said. “The weight of the current administration is too great for the legs of our township to hold up. Their overstay has caused great financial stress while the taxpayers struggle to issue their entitled salaries and endless legal escapades.”

As to goals once elected, “There are six objectives I will work as hard as possible to complete as supervisor: Cut the unnecessary spending of township funds to save more than $1 million within the first year; Eradicate all of the waste and abuse that has been costing the township greatly; Create value and opportunity to prevent the outflow of young adults; Support and reinforce the seniors of Sumpter Township with a carefully planned senior living center; Refurbish and restructure the fire department to have adequate equipment and fair wages compared to the rest of our municipal employees; and Put an end to the regular tax increases and fees residents experience each year.”

Tim Bowman for supervisor – R

Tim Bowman, 61, of 21321 Karr Rd., has lived in Sumpter for 51 years. He is married to Liz and they have three children, TJ, Travis, and Taylor.

He has been a general contractor in the community for 40 years. His education is high school and tech school.

He is running for supervisor on the Republican ticket and this is his first try at elective office.

Bowman’s hobbies include architecture and boating.

“I’m running for office because it’s time for change,” he said. “It’s time for new infrastructure, new opportunity, new businesses to provide job opportunities for residents and new revenue for the township.

“My goal is to make changes in how the township is run and to provide a better community for the residents,” Bowman said. “No more ‘I don’t live here, but I want to run your township.’”

Esther Hurst for clerk – D

Esther Hurst, 61, 46323 Arkona Rd., is running for reelection as clerk. She has lived in Sumpter since 1959 on a family owned homestead established in 1934.

Hurst is a widow and has two children, James and Jennifer and four grandchildren.

She has worked at Sumpter Township in various capacities for 35 years and has extensive knowledge in ordinance, planning and zoning, elections, building, administrations, and clerk’s office functions, as well as township and board of trustees protocols.

She is a members of MAMC-Clerk’s Professional Association, Michigan Townships Association, and Wayne County Clerk’s Association, and is a Notary Public.

Hurst has shown active support in the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Sumpter Senior-Community Center, and numerous township events, including Sumpter Country Fest and holiday events.

“For over 35 years I have been a key member of the township leadership responsible for the service provided to residents, with much of this time in the clerk’s office operations,” she said. “I ‘live’ the mission of service to my fellow Sumpter residents with proven results and the experience to continue to be a key contributor to Sumpter Township and our residents. I am proud of my service to our community and truly feel that it is my responsibility to be here for you, the residents of Sumpter Township.”

As far as goals, “The clerk’s office is not a function that one receives formal education. It is learned over years of active service, involvement and experience,” Hurst said. “Having this experience is critical for Sumpter Township to take advantage of future opportunities, and I have this experience.

“Experience to insure the proper handling of all deeds, contracts and planning and zoning records, the application of technology to improve efficiency and cost reductions; Experience to drive future projects such as e-file media, the expansion of our website-based content to keep our residents informed of all issues, like the recent national health emergency (COVID-19); Experience, like the preservation of our local environment by expanding current recycling resources within the township recycling center; Experience to insure highly accurate election results within the stringent and ever-changing State of Michigan audit practices and election law – without one audit fail. Experience to provide these services to our residents within a well-balanced budget and invest in Sumpter Township’s future and stability for us all. I have this experience.”

Sherry Olds for clerk – D

Sherry Olds, 73, of 43181 Harris Rd., is running for township clerk. She is a 45-year resident of Sumpter.

Her husband Milton is deceased. She has a son Vincent (Laura) Olds and a son Brett (Catharina) Olds.

She is retired after a career as a real estate broker and owner.

Olds said she has had many work-related courses over the years in financing, assessing, values of property, negotiating, contract law, and she has held licenses in the State of Michigan for Real Estate Broker, Builder’s License, and Insurance.

She is a member of Southwestern Wayne (County) Democratic Club, Moose, U.A.W. Local 735 affiliate member, Sumpter Senior Center, former Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors, and has worked many elections for Sumpter Township.

Olds is a former member of the planning commission, former members of Assessor Review Board of Appeals.

Her hobbies include volunteering and in the past worked with the Michigan State University Extension workshop, social services, nursing homes and senior center, also like to work out at the Romulus Athletic Club and hang out with her dogs.

She said she is running for office because, “I believe Sumpter must be represented with an open ear for the people, by the community leaders and not with a surveillance system in place that intimidates some of the public.

“It also seems to me that there are stagnation problems in Sumpter Township. The fix: new leadership and brave changes.

“With my public background, I’m sure I will come off the line running to bring about a more efficiently run clerk’s office,” Olds said.

As to goals, there are four: “1. A new outlook with a more efficiently run clerk’s office with an open ear for the residents that I will represent; 2. An open communication with the public and a way to discuss matters without surveillance, when needed; 3. That the parties in authority all understand they are public servants and that the clerk’s office will understand the meaning of the word Fiduciary, that is someone that works in the best interest of another.

“4. Last, but not least, DTE and our power outages in Sumpter Township. I would like to be their best friend or their worst nightmare. Their choice. These are issues I will start with,” Olds said.

James Clark for treasurer – D

Since the present treasurer is not running for reelection, there are two running for the seat.

James Clark, 23623 Sumpter Rd., who has lived in the township for more than 50 years, is running for treasurer.

He is married with five children and nine grandchildren. He is a retired from Ford Motor Co. as a quality engineer.

He earned a degree in accounting and engineering at Wayne State University. He previously was a licensed builder and licensed real estate agent.

He previously ran for township trustee and currently is a member of the planning commission. Previously he served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and was a building inspector.

He is a past member of the Belleville Moose.

Once elected, his goal is to keep a balanced budget and serve the community.

“I hope to keep taxes down because Supervisor John Morgan, now in office, and current Clerk Esther Hurst tried to vote for tax increases,” Clark said.

Vincent Warren for treasurer – D

Vincent Warren, 45465 Dunn Rd., is running for treasurer.

He and his wife of 31 years of marriage, who have resided in Sumpter for 11 years, have eight children and five grandchildren. His children and grandchildren attend and have graduated from the Belleville K12 school system.

“I have dedicated over 25 years of service to our nation’s service men and women.,” Warren said.

He has a master’s degree in marriage and family counseling with a Baccalaureate in Liberal Arts. His wife Cindy is completing her Doctoral program to join him in advocating for families and our youth.

“I serve as Peer Advocate for our nation’s veterans at the Department of Veteran Affairs (Ann Arbor). I served our country during the Persian Gulf/Desert Storm Wars from 1988-1994. I discharged honorably from the U.S. Navy, with a goal to advocate for our nation’s veterans.

“I currently advocate for our nation’s veterans in eight counties in Michigan and Toledo, Ohio. I advocate in regard to healthcare, employment, family counseling, finances, and end-of-life support. I was voted trustee of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. Post 4434, Sumpter Township Progressive League, Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development resident facilitator, and a state-certified Hospice Chaplain.

“If elected Sumpter Township treasurer I will continue to advocate for the residents, build on current system processes, perform my legal statutory duties to lead the office with a team spirit, transparency, and commitment to the office,” Warren said.

There are four incumbent trustees running for reelection and four candidates challenging the incumbents.

Don LaPorte for trustee – D

Don LaPorte did not return his candidate questionnaire form, but this is his information based on the 2016 questionnaire he returned.

LaPorte was first elected trustee in the 2016 election. He was a sitting trustee at the time, appointed to the position following the death of Trustee Bill Hamm.

LaPorte of 19240 Sumpter Rd. has been married to Robin for 32 years and they have two adult children, Don. J. and Samantha. He has lived in Sumpter for 50 years.

After graduating from Belleville High School in 1984, he began working at L&W Engineering, starting as a production operator and progressing to a tool maker. After eight years of service he hired into Ford Motor Co. in 1994, working production then skilled trades.

While working at Ford, he was able to get his state medical certification to provide community service by working for the Sumpter Fire Department, starting in 2006. Since working for the fire department, he has earned several certifications in fire-related training, including fire inspector.

He is past president of Michigan Association of Fire Fighters Local 343, Sumpter Fire Department, and is a past member of the Sumpter Planning commission.

LaPorte is a Medical First Responder, fire fighter, and has been fire instructor for Sumpter Township for 14 years.

Since being appointed to the township board in late 2015, LaPorte has taken classes through the Michigan Township Association on being a trustee, learning of his responsibilities.

In 2016 he said, “I have great pride in learning all that I can and sharing what I have learned with the residents. I believe in being fiscally responsible with our money and I also believe it is paramount to be transparent in spending. Things that are personal in nature between the employee and the township should be kept private and only discussed between the two parties.”

His goal, in 2016, was to “continue to strive to make a better police and fire department with hands-on training, to oversee the fiscal responsibilities of the township for both elected and employed persons, and to keep the country-like atmosphere within Sumpter Township with rural zoning in mind.”

He also said he wants to increase the business base within the commercial area of the township to provide residents with convenient and local resources. Also, he said in 2016, he wants to continue to be the very best husband and father that he can be for his wife and children.

Matthew Oddy for trustee – D

Matthew Oddy, 52, of 17638 Odyssey Dr., has lived in the township for 40 years. He is married to Beth and they have two daughters, Mikayla and Madilyne.

His occupation is General Manager.

Oddy earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting and strategic management from Eastern Michigan University.

He was elected Sumpter Township trustee in 2016, after being appointed trustee in 2014. He is running for reelection.

Oddy said he enjoys golf, scuba diving and fishing. He is a volunteer for Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation.

Oddy said he is running for reelection because, “I believe that you need to do more than just live in a community. You must contribute to the success for your community. To accomplish that you must actively volunteer and participate in its management, planning and development.

“I enjoy serving the residents of Sumpter Township in an oversight capacity to ensure that the township continues to operate efficiently, economically, and provide the best police, fire, water, and general services possible.

“Twenty-seven years of accounting, budgeting, and management experience, and 12 years of public service experience makes me a highly qualified candidate for re-election to provide the leadership, experience, trust, and stability that the residents deserve from a Sumpter Township trustee,” Oddy said.

As to his goals, “If reelected I want to continue moving the township forward representing the residents in a leadership capacity and to be their voice and advocate in developing a future for our community with the highest standard of living possible,” he said.

“Since taking office in 2016, Sumpter Township has accomplished great things,” Oddy said. “Some of the highlights are $2.7 million increase in the general fund, $160,000 in reduced pension debt, secured $280,000 in block grants, secured $60,000 in police/fire grants, secured $32,000 in park grants, opened a new Library Media Center, purchased a new fire truck, updated the township street lighting to LED saving the residents thousands in electric bills, redesigned the township webpage, purchased new police body cameras, and became the 52nd safest place to live in Michigan.

“I pledge that I will continue to dedicate myself to maintain and improve the township’s financial stability, work to secure alternative revenue sources, implement best practices to improve township services, analyze expenditures and implement cost-saving measures, lobby for road funding and maintenance, improve our parks and recreational activities, and design and plan future growth that balances ‘County Living at its Finest’ and urbanization to meet the changing culture and environment,” Oddy concluded.

Don Swinson for trustee – D

Don Swinson, 57, of 46490 Claxton Dr., is running for reelection as trustee. He has lived in and around Sumpter Township for most of his life. He is married to Holly and they have a daughter Selena.

Swinson is employed at Atchinson Ford and has been on the sales team for 23 years. As a trustee, Swinson is liaison to the Parks and Recreation commission. He also works with the Sumpter Country Fest Committee, making sure that all aspects are covered, along with the Annual Easter Egg Hunt, the Annual Family Fun Day, and their Annual Turkey Shoot, and in 2019, the first Gabby Games (in memory of Gabby Barrett), where he worked closely with the police and fire departments.

Swinson works closely with the township parks administrator. In the last five years, the township has received for both parks (Banotai and Graham parks) approximately $72,000 of Wayne County Park Millage funding.

He served as chairman and co-chairman for the Parks and Recreation Commission and served five years on the Planning Commission. Swinson also was appointed to the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce to represent and be the voice of Sumpter Township. He is a member of the BYC (Belleville Yacht Club).

He is a 1980 graduate of Belleville High School, master-certified through Ford Motor Co., and achieved a Level 3 Employee Excellence Award. He graduated from Dale Carnegie, majoring in effective speaking and human relations; completed Dynamics of Personnel Leadership; and Industrial Engineering Methods programs.

Swinson enjoys spending time with his family, fishing with his daughter, golfing, going Up North, and community volunteerism.

He said his objective is to maintain a high level of effectiveness and productivity by contributing his talents and efforts to a community that encourages productive thoughts and positive results.

Swinson says he possesses integrity, strong moral beliefs, common sense, objective thinking, self-motivation, excellent communication skills, organization and a goal-oriented philosophy. He said he is a well-disciplined individual who is very personable and conscientious toward others.

Swinson said his goals are, “to keep an open forum for residents to be able to have an integral involvement in township issues/concerns and decisions, to maintain financial stability for the township, to seek new businesses for a solid tax base, to continue to focus support for the township’s police and fire departments, and to find a way to integrate renewable energies for our township and our residents. Also, to work on a better plan for recycling within our township.”

Sheena Barnes for trustee – D

Sheena Barnes, 60, of 28321 Sumpter Rd., has lived in Sumpter all 60 years. “I am a proud resident of Sumpter Township,” she said.

She has three children: Julius III, Sharnice, and Jamarrea and three grandchildren, Juluis IV, Ava, and Sophia. Her parents are Louise Barnes and the late Nathaniel L. Barnes.

Barnes graduated from Airport High School in 1977 and attended Wayne County Community College, CID Trade Business School.

“My family ran a family business – Nate Barnes Market – for over 49 years,” Barnes said. “I am continuing the tradition with my own business: Sheena Barnes BBQ Bones.”

Barnes said, “Growing up in a family business taught me honesty and integrity. Working alongside my family instilled family values, faith, and love for my community. We were always encouraged to speak up for what’s right. And, strive to be the best you can be. And, help those who cannot help themselves.”

Barnes was appointed Sumpter trustee in 2018 and was unsuccessful in her run for election as Sumpter clerk.

She is Resources Coordinator for Ann Arbor, a part of the Community Action Network, Student Advocate Center, Ann Arbor Housing Commission, Peace Neighborhood Center and Pine Lake Community Center.

She also is an art teacher for the Charter Township of Ypsilanti Department of Recreation and in Detroit at the University Preparatory Academy Schools.

Barnes said she has Michigan State University Safe Food Certification and is a proud sponsor of Nate Barnes Tributes and Soul Roll Festivals.

She is a member of Southwestern Wayne County Democratic Club and Belleville Area Council for the Arts. Her hobbies are sewing, fashion design, cooking, art/sculpture, and singing.

She said she is running for office because, “I would like to have the opportunity to move Sumpter Township forward, get involved in public administrative township functions, and the duties of the official in the office as a trustee, and provide and implement quality leadership.”

As far as goals, “grants for family development and after-school programs. And, provide youth job creations,” she said.

Ken Myers for trustee – D

Ken Myers, 37, of 19700 Karr Rd., has lived in Sumpter Township for seven years. He is a fire fighter and a businessman in the construction field, specifically in epoxy coatings. His education includes high school, trade school, and Michigan Residential Builder and Fire/Hazmat/EMS training.

His hobby is nature and chickens.

He is married to Kaila and they have a son Blake and a daughter Lillyan.

“About six years ago, my family and I were in the market for a new home and were looking for the small-town, country lifestyle,” Myers said. “When we found our home in Sumpter Township, we fell in love and have since grown more appreciation and love for our township.

“After moving here and getting established, I joined the Sumpter Township Fire Department and became a fire fighter, EMT and WC Technical Rescue Team member. Thanks to all the veteran fire fighters on the department, I have learned a lot and continue to learn more every day.

“It has been one of my most enjoyable endeavors in life. I truly enjoy serving our community in this aspect and would like to take it to the next level in becoming a trustee. I am a dedicated individual and love to learn. So, if the people of Sumpter Township will give me the chance, challenge accepted!

“I am not going to come into this election promising I will do this or that, as I will only be one piece of a bigger puzzle, but I will guarantee that all of my endeavors as trustee will be in the best interest of the township and its residents, uninfluenced by anyone.

“I promise to listen to the people of Sumpter Township and do my best to meet your needs. As I stated earlier, I love our township and want to keep the small-town, country feel while at the same time doing what we can to advance our township and keep us moving forward in the right direction,” Myers concluded.

Peggy A. Morgan for trustee – D

Peggy A. Morgan, 61, of 300 Edgewood Dr., points out she has never been related to Supervisor John W. Morgan. She is running for trustee.

She was appointed treasurer in February 2017 and served in this position through November of 2018. She served as trustee from November 2004 through January 2017.

“I attended board meetings nearly 10 years prior to running for office,” she said. She also served on the Board of Review, the Economic Development Committee, and volunteered for the Neighborhood Watch Program in the 1990s. She was board liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Fire Department and the Water Department.

She belongs to the Michigan Democratic Party, Southwestern Wayne County Democratic Club, Sumpter Seniors and the Women of the Moose 1135.

“I have lived in Sumpter for 35 years,” Morgan said. “I’m recently divorced, while still remaining friends with Bud. I have two loving sons with five beautiful grandsons. I love spending time with my family and friends. I enjoy traveling, camping and working in the yard. I like Football and NASCAR!”

Morgan said, “Priorities I will set for myself when elected are as follows: accountability, working endless hours to deliver results for the taxpayers. Hire grant writers to develop opportunities to our families and find grants available for all departments. Hire youth for summer jobs. Seek alternative revenue, offer town hall meetings, giving our residents the opportunity tell the board in what direction they would like to see their township moving forward. Look at the Eight-Step Program benefit our community and the police department. Mandatory cultural training and diversity classes for police and fire departments.

“Offer equal opportunity to minorities. Restructure Parks and Recreation Commission bylaws with families in mind. I will persistently work hard to maintain a balanced budget. I will push for hiring an accounting firm, auditing firm and attorney firm,” Morgan said.

“I work for you and I ask for the opportunity to build a brighter future for the Sumpter residents and their families. I am very passionate when it comes to the Sumpter Township community. So, I promise you this will be my last time that I will run for office. I just have the heart to help with a fresh start to a real new beginning that is long overdue,” Morgan said.

Eric Partridge for trustee – D

Eric Partridge, 56, of 45633 Willis Rd., has lived in the township for 30 years. He is the owner/operator of an artistically minded construction company. He has two associate degrees: Liberal Arts and Science/Mathematics.

He has never married and has no children. This is his first try for public office.

His hobbies include home improvement projects, making beautiful loop potholders on his looms, and mostly enriching his knowledge through reading, word games, and watching PBS television and listening to NPR.

Partridge said he is running for office because: “I would like to offer up a fresh and different voice to our township board. I am not beholden to anybody in Sumpter Township, so my input will be unbiased. I believe in term limits, and it is time to end some terms locally. I have been attending board meeting as often as possible the last 18 months. It seems there is a lot of ‘going along to get along’ presently. I believe as a contractor for the last 25 years, I can help reign in some of the unnecessary spending, and at the same time strengthening our township motto “Country Living at its Finest.” I am a common sense, and logical candidate.”

As to goals, once elected: “Again, I really believe we can strengthen our identity as “Country Living at its Finest” with some new annual events that would support that image. Such as a rodeo or a Hunting/Fishing Derby, and some events celebrating our agriculture and wildlife. I think too many communities chase ‘so-called conveniences’ to be like their neighboring towns. We are a very unique community, so let’s embrace it,” Partridge concluded.

Tim Rush for trustee – R

Tim Rush, 61, of 28941 Martinsville Rd., is the only Republican running for trustee and he is an incumbent. He has lived in Sumpter for 32 years and is single.

He graduated from the National Institute of Technology in 1986, class valedictorian associate’s degree. He is a licensed Federal Communications Commission engineer. His career for the last 27 years has been working as a corporate/private Security Consultant. For the last 28 years he also has been working with Washtenaw County Emergency Services Division as Amateur Radio Communication Coordinator for SKYWARN, Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service and Amateur Radio Emergency Service.

He also has served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Commission for Sumpter Township.

Rush is an alternate member of the Sumpter Township Parks and Recreation Commission and is a member of the American Radio Relay League since 1982.

When asked why he is running for trustee he cites, “Pressure from citizens of the township to run again! I was elected again as trustee in 2018. Sumpter Township needs qualified, professional and experienced people in elected office to assure that the township is run like a business with elected officials that understand the constitution — state and federal — and abide by them.”

As to his goals, “Keep moving the township forward! Sumpter Township currently enjoys a balanced budget and we have added $2.7 million to the general fund during the current administration! Creative thinking in financing for example, the new fire engine we were required to purchase was self-financed at 0% interest saving thousands of dollars because of our excellent bond rating! New web site with on-demand streaming of board meetings under budget, Storm Ready certification with the National Weather Service (first township in the state), just to name a few. Sumpter Township also enjoys one of the finest police and fire departments in southeastern Michigan, the 52nd safest community in Michigan!” Rush said.

“I can promote positive change in Sumpter Township by utilizing my problem-solving abilities that I have acquired through years of education and experience,” he said.

“I am totally committed to another term as trustee,” Rush said. “I am honored to serve the community. For Sumpter Township to overcome any challenges in the future it should not be the officials that make critical decisions alone. The people of the community need to get involved. I can work with anyone’s ideas on the board or from the community as long as the ideas are backed up with sound foresight, logic and planning for Sumpter Township’s future. We ALL have a vested interest in our wonderful township.”