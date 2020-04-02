Sumpter tentatively schedules special meeting for April 2

Sumpter Township has tentatively scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m., Thursday, April 2, to approve furloughs, approve employee pay through April 13, and hire a new police officer to replace the late Det./Sgt. John Ashby.

On Monday, Supervisor John Morgan met with Clerk Esther Hurst, Human Resources Director Michelle Bellingham, Finance Director Michelle Cole, Public Safety Director Eric Luke, Water Superintendent Ken Kunka and Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis. They held a phone conference call with labor attorney S. Belisle and then decided a meeting was in order.

The township was awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement if she plans to extend the Stay at Home Order past the April 13 deadline. President Donald Trump’s announcement to Stay at Home until April 30 was a suggestion, not an order.

In the event Gov. Whitmer extends her Stay Home, Stay Safe order until April 30, the township will hold its special meeting.

Public Safety Director Luke has announced the interviews for the police position have been held and candidate has been chosen. Supervisor Morgan said the officer is in need at this crucial time and this is not a new position.