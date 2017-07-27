Sumpter students can sign up for backpacks, supplies

The Sumpter Progressive Civic League is sponsoring its second-annual, Back-to-School Family Fun Day from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Graham Park, corner of Sumpter and Wear roads in Sumpter Township.

The group will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for the school-age children of Sumpter. Students must register to receive supplies. To register, call (734) 461-1767 or go to murrykem@comcast.net .

The group will be serving refreshments and there will be activities, games, and prizes, said Karithea Murry Hanible, president of the Sumpter Progressive Civic League.