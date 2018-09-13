Sumpter Seniors hold Rummage & Treasures sale Sept. 14, 15, 16

A Rummage & Treasures Sale will be held by the Sumpter Township Senior Citizens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Sept. 14, 15, 16, at the Sumpter Community Center, 23501 Sumpter Road.

The event is a fund-raiser for the Seniors’ upcoming Christmas party, said Sumpter Senior Specialist Maryann Watson. Table rental is $10. For information call (734) 461-9373 and leave a message.