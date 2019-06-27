Sumpter Senior Quilters plan to feed the homeless with pizzas in August

Karen Mickens announced at a recent Sumpter Township board meeting that this year’s project for the Sumpter Senior Quilters is to feed the homeless.

She said their goal is to serve 100 delicious pizzas to the homeless on Aug. 13 and they have begun their drive to collect donations.

The deadline for donations is July 31.

Two years ago, the Quilters served a free Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who wanted to come and, last year, they collected new pajamas for all the residents of Cedar Wood assistant care center in Van Buren Township.

This year it’s pizza. For more information call Mickens at (734) 461-2296.