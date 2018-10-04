Sumpter Senior Craft Show set Nov. 3

The Sumpter Senior Annual Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Sumpter Senior Center, 23501 Sumpter Rd., Belleville. Cost is $10 per table with proceeds going to the Senior Christmas Party.

For more information call Karen Mickens at (734) 461-2296 or (734) 461-9373.