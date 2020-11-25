Sumpter elected officials sworn in during two separate ceremonies

Some Sumpter elected officials and their deputies were sworn in on Nov. 19 by 34th District Court Judge Tina Brooks Green at a ceremony held at the Community Center gymnasium.

Elected officials sworn in were Supervisor Tim Bowman, Clerk Esther Hurst, Treasurer James C. Clark, and Trustee Peggy Morgan.

Deputy Supervisor Ken Bednark was also sworn in, along with Deputy Clerk Anthony Burdick, and Deputy Treasurer Toni Clark.

It was announced that earlier, to assist in maintaining social-distance safety, Trustees Matthew Oddy, Donald LaPorte and Timothy Rush were sworn in separately.

All the officials took office at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.