Sumpter Country Fest Parade set for noon on Saturday, May 25

The 36th-annual Sumpter Country Fest Parade will begin at noon on Saturday, May 25, starting at the corner of Judd Road and Sumpter Road and heading south on Sumpter Road to the fairgrounds.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434 and Polish League of American Veterans Post 167 will be the grand marshals of this year’s parade.

The Honored Citizens are members of the Krushlin family.

The festival, which has the theme of “Honoring Our Veterans” this year, begins at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Memorial Day on Monday.