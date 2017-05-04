Sumpter Country Fest 2017 Car Show
Sunday, May 28
Noon to 3:00 p.m.
Sumpter Township Hall
23480 Sumpter Rd., Belleville
Contact: Margaret Rochon
(734) 699-5275
Entries are $5 each
Trophies presented to winner of each class:
1. Muscle Car
2. Antique
3. Classic
4. Street Rod
5. Street Machine
6. Sports Car
7. Truck
8. Motorcycle
First 25 entries receive dash plaque. People’s Choice Award presented. Door prizes! Registration 10 a.m. to noon.
Is the car show Saturday the 27th or Sunday the 28th??
It’s Sunday, May 28, at the Sumpter Township Hall parking lot.