Sumpter Country Fest 2017 Car Show

Sunday, May 28

Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Sumpter Township Hall

23480 Sumpter Rd., Belleville

Contact: Margaret Rochon

(734) 699-5275

Entries are $5 each

Trophies presented to winner of each class:

1. Muscle Car

2. Antique

3. Classic

4. Street Rod

5. Street Machine

6. Sports Car

7. Truck

8. Motorcycle

First 25 entries receive dash plaque. People’s Choice Award presented. Door prizes! Registration 10 a.m. to noon.