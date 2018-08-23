Sumpter attorney gives report on how recycling pickup not a good idea

Sumpter Township attorney Rob Young gave a report on the township residents’ request for curbside recycling and why, with present conditions, that is not a good idea.

During the attorney’s regular agenda item at the township’s Aug. 14 meeting, Young said there have been responses to the survey on a separate pickup for recycling by Republic Waste and he does not know the numbers, but a majority were in favor.

Young said cost is a factor.

He said the recycling business has been tanking because China no longer is taking all recycling and now sets a higher standard for what it accepts.

Young said they used to get $55 to send a ton of recycling waste to China and now you have to pay $80 a ton for them to take it.

He said Adrian is really suffering and 50% of recycling materials are going to the Detroit incinerator and some are landfilled.

Young said reports are that they don’t expect this to change in the near future.

He said Republic gave him information and the survey gives an idea of what people are thinking.

“It’s probably cost-prohibitive,” Young said.

Young also reported that Republic is looking at expanding sewer use in the township and there is a need for the township to work together with them in a private/public partnership.

Young also reported the township is working with the library on the “octagon” building. There was a risk assessment done by the township and the latest report said no known lead-based paint or asbestos is present.

He said this finding will help keep the cost down of renovating the new satellite library.

Young also reported that he and Public Safety Director/Police Chief Eric Luke have been negotiating with the POAM (Police Officers of America) union and they will be bringing a recommendation to the board.

In other business at the regular meeting on Aug. 14, the board:

• Approved hiring Rob Secco as mechanical inspector due to the retirement of Steve Carnill, effective Sept. 4;

• Approved the annual chicken broil for fire fighters on Sept. 9. Financial Director Scott Holtz was on vacation, but in his written report to the board he stated no township funds are used for this event, which is put on by the fire department union;

• Approved purchasing a new 2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility from Atchinson Ford for the amount of $32,218.18. This vehicle is to replace the vehicle that was totaled on June 12 when shots were fired at officers. There was an insurance payout of $11,200, which brings the net cost to purchase to $21,018.18. Chief Luke said because of the resignation of newly hired officer Michael Lezotte, and, therefore, a two- to three-month window before a new officer is brought on board, the effect to the overall budget would be minimal. Trustee Don Swinson abstained from the vote because he works at Atchinson and helped with the quote. There will be no purchase of a new vehicle in the 2019-20 budget year, Luke said;

• Approved purchase of eight mobile tactical computers and mounts from OEM Micro Solutions for the police department at a total cost of $35,798 with funds from the police forfeiture fund. These replace the six-year-old computers that are failing. When asked how much was in the forfeiture fund, Luke said he didn’t know the exact figure but there is quite a bit, given the last amount that was discussed publicly;

• Approved purchase of a highway vehicle stabilization kit for the fire department from First Due Fire Supply at a total cost of $5,750. The kit is designed to assist the fire department in unstable conditions (overturned vehicles, collapsed trenches, etc.) in order to safely perform their duties, primarily patient care. Chief Luke said they are using money from the sale of two old trucks. The kit is a demo, but has a limited, lifetime warranty;

• Heard Clerk Esther Hurst announce she is accepting applications for people to serve as election inspectors. She also announced that the planning commission will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 21 to consider 45501 Bemis Road, the site of a proposed slaughterhouse;

• Heard Chief Luke announce the township had another good month as far as Part 1 Crimes, the most severe. He said there was one burglary and six larcenies, including theft from motor vehicles. Part 1 Crimes are those included in the Uniform Crime Reports, the official data on crime in the United States published yearly by the FBI;

• Honored Jim Stumpf who was retiring after 32 years of service as a fire fighter;

• Heard Supervisor John Morgan announce there is no permit cost for garage sales from Friday through Aug. 26;

• Heard resident Mary Ban ask how the chairs for the audience got rearranged and the podium put off in the corner to the right. She said without the center aisle, people have to go over people to get to the podium which no longer is in front of the board. She said she likes facing the board when she’s addressing board members. She said earlier that day 19 members of the Bible Study group went to the United Memorial Gardens of Superior Township and the Tabernacle of Moses was on display. (At this point, the microphone toppled over on the newly moved podium.) Ban also commented on the brush along the road that needs to be cut by the county. She also asked if anyone knew whether Rawsonville Road was going to be turned into a five-lane highway soon. She said it needs to be patrolled because of the speeding and other violations there;

• Heard Deputy Supervisor Karen Armatis report that they are waiting for more equipment for the cable system;

• Heard Treasurer Peggy Morgan say those residents with complaints about plant growth blocking sight at intersections should call the county to report it. She said Karen Woodington at township hall has the number; and

• Heard Denise Adkins say she has been going door to door to get signatures on a petition against the proposed slaughterhouse on Bemis Road. She said her home has just gotten up to a decent price and this slaughterhouse will ruin that. She said she posted comments on Facebook and had to shut it down after two hours because she was scared by the comments. “I’ll get as many signatures as I can…I’m doing all I can to stop it.”

Absent and excused from the meeting was Trustee Don LaPorte.