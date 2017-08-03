Summer Book Sale at Library on Aug. 5 — ‘Buy One Get One’ sale

The Friends of the Belleville Area District Library are holding their summer book sale, 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, in the program room of the library. Books will be “Buy One, Get One Free.”

There will also be a table with specially marked books. A preview sale for members of the Friends will be 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

As a bonus, attendees will receive a coupon for a free book, redeemable after the book sale, anytime in the month of August.