Storm leaves ice-laden trees, flooding, lack of electrical power

More than 300,000 electrical customers in Southeastern Michigan lost power over the week end and Monday, following a storm that dumped about two inches of rain and falling temperatures that turned the raindrops to heavy ice on trees and shrubs.

Then, limbs and electrical lines started falling and burning. Fire fighters in Sumpter and Van Buren Township worked to keep roads cleared. Some extension cords were seen stretching across roadways in Van Buren and Sumpter townships. One resident with power explained that his neighbor across the road without power would have a flooded basement if he couldn’t plug in his pump.

On Tuesday, a light smattering of snow fell in the morning, as temperatures hovered in the 30s.

On Monday, DTE was unable to give estimates for when the power would be resumed in the tri-community, but finally estimates started coming. Four hundred electrical crews from out of state were called in to help.

Several churches on East Huron River Drive did not hold Sunday services because there was no power. The Belleville City Council gathered in the dark on Monday with LED lanterns lighting its brief regular meeting.

DTE reported 1,874 customers in the Belleville Road/Ecorse Service Drive area lost power on Sunday, but that has been restored.

On Monday morning, more than 100 out-of-state crews were gathered at Willow Run Airport awaiting their assignments.

Also on Monday and Tuesday, Main Street in Belleville had no power and stores stayed closed. The city events sign was dark. City Hall was closed and so was Edgemont Elementary School.

On Tuesday, Garden Center on Main opened in the dark with cash purchases being handled the “old-fashioned” way.

In nearby Romulus, the city complex including city hall, the library, and the 34th District Court was closed because there was no electricity.

On Monday, Sumpter Township opened a warming center at the community center for those had no heat at home. On Monday, the need was reported as low, but it was to be reopened on Tuesday, if needed. The police department also alerted the public that while 911 and Dispatch phones were working, the lines to the Sumpter police department offices were down.

Van Buren Township also opened a warming center Monday night after a family reported staying in a car to keep warm. It was to be open in the senior center/parks and recreation area, as needed.

Once the clean-up began, tree-trimming equipment and DTE trucks and their helpers from out of town were in high demand everywhere.