Steve Jones files for city council, Amy Henry files as write-in candidate

On July 26, Belleville City Manager/Police Chief Dave Robinson announced that Steve Jones, 371 Church St., presented the required number of verified petition signatures as of the 4 p.m., July 20 deadline, to run for a city council seat.

Chief Robinson said Jones presented the required affidavit of identification and so his filing was forwarded to the Wayne County Clerk’s office on Monday for placement on the Nov. 2 ballot.

No others filed, Chief Robinson said.

Amy Henry, 45 Potter Dr., submitted a write-in candidate declaration of intent on Monday, July 26, and her declaration was forwarded to Wayne County on Monday. Her name will not be on the ballot.

Two seats that expire in December 2021 were open in this election. They currently are held by Tom Fielder and Jesse Marcotte, who did not file for reelection.