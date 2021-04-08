Steve Dolot returns collected bottles to benefit food pantry

Steve Dolot of Van Buren Township is a non-verbal adult who has multiple impairments but he is enthusiastic about giving back to his community.

Prior to the pandemic he did volunteer work in Belleville and Canton with the help of his support aide, who lives in Canton. He is transported by the Van Buren Public Schools to his school in Canton.

Since August, Dolot has been returning bottles for family and friends and has donated the proceeds to the Community Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Belleville.

Dolot, 31, is the son of Kristi and Stan Dolot.

“This is a great activity for Steven,” said his mother. “It keeps him active and helps him build fine motor skills while giving back to the community.”

Kristi said Steve delivers Meals on Wheels in Canton with his aide and those receiving the meals love to see Steve each time.

Kristi said his Stan has put together an iPod so Steve can speak through it which allows him to communicate. She said it is very popular on his Meals on Wheels visits.

Since last fall, church members and their friends have been dropping off cans and bottles to the church and since then, Steve and his parents have been coming to the church each Wednesday to pick them up.

Marilyn Wood, manager of the food closet, said so far the family has donated $800 to the food closet and at least $500 to $1,000 more will be coming.

There had been problems with the refunding stations being closed due to COVID, but now they are open. And, Steve is vaccinated and ready to invite the public to drop off bottles and cans at the church for him to refund to benefit the food closet.

Kristi said they leave the donated bags of bottles and cans at the church for a time in a sort of quarantine before picking them up and taking them home to process.

Belleville First United Methodist Church is located behind the new district library at 417 Charles St. in Belleville.