State’s ‘Do Not Eat Fish’ advisory includes Belleville Lake

On Friday, Matthew Best, Van Buren Township Department of Public Services Director, advised township residents that PFAS have been discovered north of Ann Arbor in the Huron River Watershed.

“As a precaution, the State of Michigan has just issued a Do Not Eat Fish Advisory for the entire Huron River Watershed, from its origins in Oakland County to Lake Erie. This includes Belleville Lake.”

Best said the State said that swimming, boating and catch-and-release fishing can still be enjoyed. For more information, contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-648-6942 or visit www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse .

Best said Wayne County found out about this late Wednesday and did not contact the township until about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

He said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara directed staff to work with county health officials.

He said staff received five signs from the county and those signs are being placed at the two MDNR boat launches, Sandy’s Marina, French Landing Dam and Van Buren Park beach.

Best said the township has put the information on its website and Facebook page.

“Please remember that the State says swimming, boating and catch-and-release fishing can still be enjoyed,” Best said.

PFAS (perfluoralkyl sulfonate), which include PFOS (perfluoralkyl sulfonate), do not move easily through the skin.

For current guidelines relating to PFAS fish contamination, visit Michigan.gov/pfasresponse . For more information about Eat Safe Fish guidelines, vist Michigan.gov/eatsafefish .