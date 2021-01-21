Staff, residents get COVID-19 vaccinations at Cedar Woods

Residents and staff of Cedar Woods Assisted Living & Memory Care in Van Buren Township received their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 12.

The event was organized by Cedar Woods Director Rebekah Chikosi and Walgreens store manager in Dearborn Heights Wendy Hall.

Dearborn Heights Walgreens is the designated “hub” for Community Vaccines, according to Donna Lou Shaw, Cedar Woods Director of Public Relations.

Shaw said there was a team of six pharmacists who administered the COVID-19 vaccinations to all the residents and employees of Cedar Woods.

Shaw said Cedar Woods Director of Resident Care LaSonia Peterson and Floor Supervisor Tywanda Wilson worked side by side with the pharmacists while each resident received their injection to provide comfort, compassion and a 1:1 experience.

The vaccination forms were a tedious process, Shaw said, that would have not happened without the coordination of Care Manager May Elder.

“Cedar Woods management team and care staff would like to thank all the families that completed the COVID-19 vaccination form/release,” Shaw said.

“It is our mission to keep our entire community COVID-free and keep our residents safe and healthy,” she said.

The second round of COVID-19 vaccines at Cedar Woods will be administered on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

“Cedar Woods will continue to follow all the executive order/guidelines for visitation,” Shaw said. “Our management team has been flooded with phone calls from Cedar Woods families asking when the restrictions will be lifted and if getting the vaccine will allow visitation.

“It is our hope, as yours, that getting this vaccine will help open the doors to Cedar Woods,” Shaw said. “However, it is up to the CDC/MHHS and the Governor’s executive order to change the “Home for the Aged” visitation rules.

“Yet, for every resident who receives the vaccine, they are one step closer to surviving this pandemic and safely able to hug their loved one again!” Shaw said.