St. Anthony Men’s Club sets golf outing for Sept. 7 at Fellows Creek

St. Anthony Men’s Club will hold a golf outing on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Fellows Creek Golf Club, 2936 Lotz Rd., Canton.

Chairman Ted Wisniewski said it is a four-person team scramble and you can sign up as an individual or a foursome. Registration is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and a modified shotgun start is at 9 a.m. The awards, dinner and drawings are set for 2:30 p.m.

The entry fee is $70 per golfer, with Early Bird entrants by July 31 saving $5 per golfer. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch at the turn and beverage, All-American lunch buffet and awards at the end.

Make checks out to: St. Anthony Men’s Club and mail with golfers’ names and contact information to: Ted Wisniewski, 40501 I-94 S. Service Rd., Belleville, MI 48111.

Questions? Contact Wisniewski at (734) 788-3266, twisniewski@demmer.com or Tedw6262@comcast.net .