Speeding boat crashes into Fireworks Island on Saturday night

After reportedly leaving Johnny’s restaurant at a high rate of speed at about 11 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a boat was injured after crashing into Fireworks Island.

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright said his officers were dispatched by boat at about 11:05 p.m. and found the ski boat type craft run ashore with front end and side damage.

The driver, a 31-year-old male who does not live in the tri-community, had a leg injury. His 32-year-old male passenger, who was not injured, is a resident of the tri-community, Chief Wright said.

Chief Wright said no other boats were involved.

He said police are investigating the incident as possibly involving alcohol. The names are not being disclosed at this time because no charges have been filed.